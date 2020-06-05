Vera Jean Pieper



Jean Pieper, (nee Hiler), age 88, of Georgetown, OH. Passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her daughter's home after a short battle with cancer. She was the oldest daughter of the late George & Lola Hiler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George Jr., Lee & Robert & one sister, Ann. She leaves behind two brothers, Charles of Georgetown & Frank of Williamsburg. Jean is survived by her three children, Melody, Andy & Jenny, all of Cincinnati.Six grandchildren, Cassie, Andy, Colin, Sam, Nick, & Sean. Five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Ava, Drew, & Beau.



Jean was a retired nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others. She worked as a nursing home nurse, Christ Hospital psych nurse, nursing home ombudsman, the Red Cross & Hospice Volunteer, & was a Nurse of the Year.



She donated her body to the Body Donation Program at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael Parish, 220 South High Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.









