Vera Mae Gaines
Cincinnati - Vera Mae Gaines 95, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of William and Ruth Gaines. She is survived by close friends, Jack Davis, Diane Davis and Lisa Werely as well as many others. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati Oh 45223. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019