Vera Staiger
Delhi - (nee Girten) Beloved wife of the late Russell Staiger, loving mother of Nancy (Chuck) Gumz and Stan (Laurie) Staiger, dear grandmother of Eric Staiger, Amy Staiger, J.D. (Holly) Davis, Justin (Amanda) Davis, Jacqueline Portello, adoring great-grandmother of Isaiha, Peyton, Grady and Elise Davis, dear sister of Virginia Gourley. Passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Age 91. Private service at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Ferry Pantry 380 Greenwell Ave. Cinti., OH 45238. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020