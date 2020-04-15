Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Mappes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera T. Mappes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera T. Mappes Obituary
Vera T. Mappes

Green Twp. - Vera T. Mappes (nee Walden), loving wife of the late Albin J. Mappes. Beloved mother of Tom (Joy) Mappes, Kathy (Pat) Mooney, Mary (Lou) Marx, and Barb (Dennis) Garza-Mappes. Dear grandmother of Kay (Darrin) Morgan, Mike (Amy) Mooney, Marty (Renee) Mooney, Teresa (Joe) DeMasi, Julie Marx (Kris Nedzel), Alexia (Ryan) Eder, and Megan Jernigan. Great-grandmother of Andrew, Kelsey, Kathleen, and Grant Mooney, Daniel and Lindsey Morgan, Tom and Sam DeMasi, Katie, Nick and Ben Nedzel, and Camryn and Parker Eder. Died April 13, 2020. Age 102. Private family Funeral Mass. A gathering and Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Cincinnati Right to Life. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -