Vergie Leytze
Cincinnati - Vergie Leytze (nee' Chadwell) beloved wife of the late Carl G. Leytze, for 65 years. Devoted mother of Mark and Keith Leytze; loving grandmother of Andrew (Karen) Leytze and Christine (Kevin) Hudson; Great-grandmother of Thomas, Joshua, James, Madison, Matthew and John; dear sister of John (Lillian) Chadwell. Passed away May 19, 2020, age 92 years old. Private funeral services will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes. If desired memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.
Cincinnati - Vergie Leytze (nee' Chadwell) beloved wife of the late Carl G. Leytze, for 65 years. Devoted mother of Mark and Keith Leytze; loving grandmother of Andrew (Karen) Leytze and Christine (Kevin) Hudson; Great-grandmother of Thomas, Joshua, James, Madison, Matthew and John; dear sister of John (Lillian) Chadwell. Passed away May 19, 2020, age 92 years old. Private funeral services will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes. If desired memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.