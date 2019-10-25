|
|
Vernon Blankenship
New Richmond - Vernon G. Blankenship, a resident of New Richmond, Ohio, passed away October 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Vernon was the loving son of Cora Blankenship and the late Arnold S. Blankenship, beloved brother of Dallas Blankenship (Carletta), Ronald Blankenship (Kathy) and the late Marvin, Jimmy and Lois Ruth Blankenship. Also survived by and will be missed by numerous other family members and friends. Vernon had a lifelong love affair with music. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28 from 6-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Funeral service Tuesday at 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by interment at Pierce Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Amelia American Legion Post 773. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019