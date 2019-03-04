Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Cincinnati - beloved father of Edward (Karen) Krull and Samuel (Erin) Krull, cherished grandfather of Ashley (Will), Amber (B.J.), Kaylan, Zack, Riley and Charlie, brother of Betty (John) Middendorf, beloved friend of Mary Lou Krull, brother-in-law of Patricia (Alex) Campbell, also survived by many other family members and friends. Passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, age 69. Visitation Thursday 5 PM until time of Service at 7 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Memorials may be made to Anderson Ferry Food Pantry. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 4, 2019
