Vicki L. Grannan (nee Loge)
Fairfield - Beloved wife of Dan Grannan of 45 years. Loving mother of Tina (Jason) Slaughter. Cherished grandmother of Lyndsey Danielle Slaughter. Dear sister of Johnny (Pam) Loge, Teri (Steve) Bennington and Karen Boehmler. Vicki passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Vicki's wishes were to have no services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
