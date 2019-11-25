Resources
West Chester - Vicki A. Orwig ("Vicki O") beloved loving partner for 17 years of the late Dale Nutter passed peacefully 11/23/2019 at the age of 60 after a courageous battle with ALS. Survived by her father, Nelson Orwig (Glenna) and brother, Rick Orwig (Lisa) and her loving Pit Bull, Pigger. Predeceased by her mother, Judith Orwig. There will be no services per Vicki's request. Contributions may be made to the ALS Association (http://webcsoh.alsa.org) or to Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue (www.louieslegacy.org)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
