Vickie L. (nee' Stotler) Constant, age 66, went to be home with the Lord on June 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 35 years to David Constant, loving sister of Kathy Stotler, Steve (Sherry Racneier) Stotler, Scott (Lisa) Stotler, and Greg Stotler, loving sister-in-law of Sandy Constant Reder, loving aunt of Nathan, very special friend of Susan, Michael and their boys, Mike and Claire, Brian, Tara and their girls, and will also be missed by her fur baby, Bella and all of the Madeira, Ohio community host of many friends. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and JoAnn Stotler and a sister-in-law, Linda Constant. Vickie was a member of the Madeira/Sharonville Eastern Star, the Loveland Moose, and was a longtime resident of Madeira. Funeral Services will be held at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 PM, where family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the hour of service. If desired, family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to an SPCA of one's choice. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
Funeral services provided by
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
