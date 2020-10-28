Victor Anthony Sabino
Deer Park - Victor Anthony Sabino, age 79, passed away on October 27th in the presence of his family. Vic was born on July 19, 1941 to Victor Sabino and Alice Knox Sabino. He married Lillian Hartz on September 8, 1962 and shared 58 happy years of marriage with her. He is the loving father of 5 children, Terri Gattringer-Sabino (Gerald); Cheri Potts (Jeff); Victor A. Sabino, Jr. (Linda); Donna Butt (Greg); and Nicholas Sabino (Jennifer). Vic is the grandfather of Nick Malsbury, Jacob Potts, Nicklas Gattringer, Gabriella Sabino, Jesse Potts, Ivanna Sabino, and Vito Sabino. Vic was preceded in death by his sister Mary Sabino Higgins and survived by his sister Joyce Sabino Rose.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 30th from 4pm to 8pm at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Savior Catholic Church in Rossmoyne on Saturday October 31st at 10am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Vic is a cancer survivor and in lieu of flowers, we request donations are sent to his oncology care provider: OHC, 5053 Wooster Road, Cincinnati, OH 45226 attention Jonie Manzo. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHome.com