Victor James Fries
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Katherine Fries (nee Kroeger); Devoted father of Vincent Fries, Nicholas Fries, and the late Patrick Fries; Dear brother of Theodore (Virginia) Fries, Karen (Larry) Jennings, the late Joan (the late James) Andrews, and the late Anthony (Sylvia) Fries; Victor will be missed by many nieces, nephews and by those who knew and loved him; He passed away, Friday May 29, 2020, age 73 years from complication of the Coronavirus; Victor was born in Cincinnati and a longtime resident of metropolitan Detroit; A memorial service will be held at a later date; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Katherine Fries (nee Kroeger); Devoted father of Vincent Fries, Nicholas Fries, and the late Patrick Fries; Dear brother of Theodore (Virginia) Fries, Karen (Larry) Jennings, the late Joan (the late James) Andrews, and the late Anthony (Sylvia) Fries; Victor will be missed by many nieces, nephews and by those who knew and loved him; He passed away, Friday May 29, 2020, age 73 years from complication of the Coronavirus; Victor was born in Cincinnati and a longtime resident of metropolitan Detroit; A memorial service will be held at a later date; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.evansfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.