1/
Victory P. Lescano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victory P. Lescano

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 44 years to Norma (nee Vergara), loving father of Naomi (Howard) Devine, Noreen (Raymond) Asuncion, Ninnia Lescano (David Gutzwiller) and Victor (Julia) Lescano, grandfather of Howard, Stella, Gracie, Nathan, Alex and Isabella, also survived by his brother Isagani (Eleanor) Lescano. Victory loved working at P & G and retired after 20 years. He passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at age 75. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave. 45224 on Thursday July 30 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Church 1443 Cedar Ave. 45224 at 11 AM. Donations may be made to St. Clare Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved