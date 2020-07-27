Victory P. Lescano
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 44 years to Norma (nee Vergara), loving father of Naomi (Howard) Devine, Noreen (Raymond) Asuncion, Ninnia Lescano (David Gutzwiller) and Victor (Julia) Lescano, grandfather of Howard, Stella, Gracie, Nathan, Alex and Isabella, also survived by his brother Isagani (Eleanor) Lescano. Victory loved working at P & G and retired after 20 years. He passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at age 75. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave. 45224 on Thursday July 30 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Church 1443 Cedar Ave. 45224 at 11 AM. Donations may be made to St. Clare Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com