Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
Vierling A. Blum Obituary
Vierling A. Blum

Mt. Healthy - BLUM, Vierling A., age 97, of Mt. Healthy, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He is survived by: three daughters, Mary DeSalvo, Anne (Jim) Kreider, and Betsy (Dan) Pelzel; one son, Bill (Sue); 3 granddaughters, Leah (Ethan) Nash, Libby Pelzel, Grace Kreider; and one grandson, Alex Kreider (Mary Farrow fiancée); sister-in-law Frances (Morrow) Schneider; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Vierling is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marian and his son-in-law Frank DeSalvo. Member of the Greatest Generation, Vierling proudly served during WWII with the US Army in the European Theatre. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Wesley Werner Post 513. He was an active member of the Assumption Parish in Mt. Healthy serving in many roles. Vierling also volunteered at the Evergreen Retirement community where he lived for the last 11 years. Visitation Wed. June 12 from 6-8pm at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home in Mt. Healthy. Mass of Christian Burial Thur. June 13, 10 AM Assumption Church; burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Assumption Church or the Mt. Healthy Historical Society. Further information can be found at http://www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 10, 2019
