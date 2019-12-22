|
Vincent Belcamino
Belcamino, Vincent J., devoted husband of the late Patricia (nee Wenzel) Belcamino, loving father of Rocco (Linda) Belcamino Sr, Vincent (Brenda) Belcamino, Jan (Julio) Ciamarra, Margaret Hastie, and the late Nicolas Belcamino. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Marie Rose, the late Stella Pairan, Mary Greatorex, and Florence Belcamino. Passed away December 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10AM until service at 11:30 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave #200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019