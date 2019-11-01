|
|
Vincent E. Schneider
Montgomery - Vincent E. 92 of Montgomery, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019. Mr. Schneider was an U.S. Navy Veteran and Retired Mechanical Engineer for Proctor and Gamble.
Father of Patricia (Herbert) Woeste and Michael (Marybeth) Schneider. Step-father of Sandra (James) Case and Linda Golden. He was preceded in death by wives Margaret and Donna, also a daughter, Bonnie Schuckman. Grandfather of eleven grandchildren and Great grandfather of fifteen great grandchildren.
Visitation is Wednesday Oct. 6th from 6-8 pm. at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd. Blue Ash 45242. Funeral Mass on Thursday 12:00 noon at Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, 45249.
Burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery in St. Bernard. Memorials suggested to Hospice of Cinn. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019