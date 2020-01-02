|
Vincent Giardina
Montgomery - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 31, 2019 at the age of 85. Devoted husband of Pat Giardina for 59 years. Loving father of Michael (Karla) Giardina, Mary Pat (Dyke) Holbrook and the late Thomas Joseph Giardina. Cherished grandfather of Tony, Abby, Hayden, Emma and Sophie. Brother of Tony Giardina. Vince was born in Beaumont, Texas and he was a graduate of Texas A & M University. After graduation he served in the US Army & Army Reserve for 12 years with the final rank of Captain. He retired after a 42 year career with Schering - Plough Laboratories. Vince was very active in the Montgomery community and Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where he was a founding member. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8th from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm, all at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249. Memorial Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org or to Special Olympics, www.specialolympicshc.org. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020