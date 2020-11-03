Vincent J. Gilday Jr.
passed away at home on November 2, 2020, at the age of 73 in the arms of his loving wife Jacqueline "Jackie" Gilday (nee Lendrum), who together shared a loving and affectionate marriage. Vince was the adoring son of Mary Julia Gilday (nee Corbett) and Vincent J. Gilday Sr. and loving brother to Timothy (Diane) Gilday, Thomas (Theresa) Gilday, Mary (Dave) Beck, and predeceased by brother Neal (Carol) Gilday and baby Michael Gilday. Vince was predeceased by his wife Susan Gilday (nee Rooney), with whom together they selflessly raised their four daughters Colleen (Jay) Cauhorn, Kelly Gilday (David), Kathleen Gilday, and Cara (David) Harker. Vince was the loving stepfather to Jackie's children; Ethan Thomas, Jonathan Thomas, and Sarah (Greg) Harron. Grandfather to Martin Vincent (Brittany), Chloe (Logan), Colin & Shae Nienaber, Hailey, Tripp & Brooke Suetholz, Harry, Isla & Seymour Harker, and Shannon Vincent Gilday. Step grandfather to Madeline & Quinn Thomas, Jonny Kate, Samantha & Anna Harron. Great grandfather to Emmy and Isaiah (Zay) Vincent Nienaber as well as many nieces and nephews. Vince is a graduate of Elder High School and Thomas More College, where he received a Bachelor's in Accounting. Vince was a CPA, a Veteran, an adjunct professor at TMC for over 25 years, and a highly respected executive at various organizations during his established and successful career. Vince and Jackie immensely enjoyed each other's company, whether betting on the ponies at their favorite horse tracks, dining, or traveling together. Their bond was unique, and their love for one another is limitless. Vince gave his daughters a happy, hilarious, and secure childhood; no one could ask for more from a husband, father, or grandfather. The loss of Vince is heartbreaking. The services will be private. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
