|
|
Vincent Paul Melching
Fort Wright - Vincent Paul Melching, age 88 of Ft. Wright, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was a 1949 graduate of Covington Catholic High School and proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He was the co-founder and President of Gateway Glass & Glazing where he was well known for his honesty and integrity. Vince is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannette (nee Rauf), his children Betsy Hausfeld (Mark), Maria Meyer, (Ed), Emily Michels (John), Dan Melching (Julie) and sister Mae Brueggeman. He was blessed with 8 beautiful grandchildren (Nicole, Philip, Tori, Katherine, Hannah, Drew, Will and Ben) as well as 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Joe Melching (Stephanie), parents Albert and Marie Melching, and brother Bert Melching. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com . Memorial contributions are suggested to Drew's Puzzle Piece, Inc., which assists Greater Cincinnati families affected by autism. (PO Box 175856, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017-5856 or www.dppinc.org)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020