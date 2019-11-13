|
Viola M. Ripperger
RIPPERGER, Viola M.(nee Eastlund), age 98, widow of Kenneth H. Ripperger, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 12, 2019. She was born and raised on a homestead farm in Lucas, South Dakota. She attended a one-room, country schoolhouse going to and from on horseback. She was valedictorian of her high school senior class. Eventually, she would get her first job teaching until World War II called for patriots to join the cause of freedom. She became a gunnery instructor in the navy in Pensacola, Fla. where she met and married the love of her life and fellow serviceman, Kenneth Ripperger. Left to cherish her memory and continue her wonderful legacy are: son Steven G. (the late Mary), son Gary B. (Christy), son Mark L. Ripperger, daughter Anita C. (Tim) Smith and the late son Paul J. Ripperger. She was Mother-in-law of Lynn (Dale) Maloney. Dear grandmother of Laura, Doug, Lisa, Elizabeth, Anne, Brian, Robb, David, Mark, Beth, Melissa, Andrew, Jamie, Kelly, Lissa, Anthony and Cherise. Great grandmother of Madelyn, Steven, Emily, Kate, Lainey, Olivia, Erika, Alexis, Jacob, Julia, Cole, Autumn, Natalie, Charlie, Clare, Julia, Henry, George, Mary, Teddy, Hannah Claire, Maddee Grace, Jac, Rylee, Jillian, Nathan, Jordan, Graham, Ethan, Maddie Lynn and Emmy Kate. Sister of Eileen Soli and Merla Severson. WWII U.S. Navy WAVES Veteran, proud member of WAVES Fore & Aft Chapter of WAVES National and retired sales associate of Dillard's. Friends may call TODAY Thursday Nov. 14th from 6-8 P.M. at the Strawser Funeral Home, 9503 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash. Requiem Mass will be held Friday at 11:25 A.M. at St. Gertrude The Great Catholic Church, 4900 Rialto Rd., West Chester, OH 45069 friends may call half hour prior to mass at the church on Friday. The family strongly suggest in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the church, , Otterbein of Loveland and Women's Memorial Foundation www.womensmemorial.org
