Cincinnati - "Missie" Viola M. Siegel (Krommer) 93, of Cincinnati, OH died August 4, 2019. Wife of the late Charles T. Siegel. Mother of Thomas (Carol), Richard (Peggy Siegel Harris), the late Charles, and the late Michael; Grandmother of C.J., Doug, Chantelle, Jeff, Joe, Justin, Jenni, Beth, Nikki, Rocky, Rachael, and Danelle; Great-Grandmother of Presley, Ty, Caleb, Gracee, Lilee, Logan, Levi, Karma, Aspen, Zane, Kinsley, and Madelyn. Viola enjoyed bowling, the casino, and going to Peggy's house on Saturday nights for dinner and cards. No services. Guestbook at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
