Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
St. Augustine - beloved wife of the late Jake Seger for over 44 years, and loving companion of Ken Gray for the past 13 years. Passed away on December 24, 2019 at age 85. Loving mother of Barbara & Gil Hauersperger, Debra & Keith Penrod (Debra deceased), and Rick & Brenda Seger. Beloved grandmother of Roxane & Tom Flanagan (Roxane deceased), Tina & Tommy Pickering, Joey Brooks (deceased), Roy & Tara Penrod and Desrae & Alex Morris. Great grandmother to Brianna, Bionca, Tom, Colin, Noah, Nic, Charli-Mae, Cadence, Braden and Jacob. Great-great grandmother to Lucas. Visitation Saturday 9 AM until time of Blessing at 10:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
