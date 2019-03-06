Services
Cincinnati - Violet Solomon nee Kramer age 97, passed away on March 5th, 2019, beloved wife of the late Harry "Red" Solomon, loving mother of Paula (Jay) Kholos and Edie (Allen) Rau, dear sister of Audrey Berns and the late Bess Rosenbloom, Sidney Kramer, Florence Silverstone, Merle Goldstein and Norma Neff, devoted grandmother of Craig Davis, Beth(Christopher Ehresman) Davis, Blair (Andrew) Stefanescu, Seth and Justin Rau, great grandmother of Holden and Lincoln Ehresman and Daniela and Rubin Stefanescu. Services Thursday 11 AM March 7, Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd, Cinti. Oh. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to The Cincinnati Chapter of Hadassah 4914 Cooper Road, P.O. Box 42396 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 would be appreciated.

www.weilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
