Violet Larbus
Harrison - Violet Larbus (nee Neiheisel) beloved wife of the late Paul A. Larbus. Loving mother of Richard Larbus, Deborah (Ray) Acra and Pamela (Ted) Gemperle. Devoted grandmother of Sam Acra, Andrea Gemperle, Jake (Kacidee) Gemperle, Mark Acra and Eric Acra. Great-grandmother of Brayden. Dear sister of Howard (Kay) Neiheisel and the late Donald (living Janet) Neiheisel. Step-sister of Bobbie (Dick) Brockman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Passed away October 26, 2020. Age 83. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison Ohio. Followed by funeral mass at 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Rd., Harrison. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Parkinson Support & Wellness, Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Southwest Ohio. neidhardminges.com