Violet Lawson
Madeira - (nee Maddox). Age 83. Passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Lawson. Devoted mother of Marcia (Bob Coyle) Brooks, Peggy (Chuck Bowling) Denham, James Lawson Jr.; and the late, Deborah (Michael) Cooley, Robert Stephens, Lynn Stephens & Richard Lawson. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Gary) Bauer, Sondra (David) McNutt, Jeff (Jennifer) Brooks, Ryan (Beth) Denham, Megan Denham, Hailey Denham & Jeremy (Robin) Montgomery. Great grandmother of 7. Great-great grandmother of 5. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11am. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019