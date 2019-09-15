|
|
Virgil Clegg
Taylor Mill, KY - Clegg, Virgil Norris, passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Cherished husband to the late Joan Clegg nee Eades, loving father of Dianna (Luis) Heredia and David (Mary) Clegg. Family and friends are welcome at the Graveside Service to be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11am at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, 6430 Hopeful Road, Florence, KY and that afternoon a Celebration of Life at 1pm with the "show" starting at 1:30pm at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1469, 5247 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made at Mooseheart/Moosehaven Endowment Fund, www.moosecharities.org. Services provided by Spring Grove Funeral Homes, complete obituary found at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019