Virginia A. Ambrosiano

Virginia A. Ambrosiano Obituary
Virginia A. Ambrosiano

Virginia A. Ambrosiano, devoted daughter of the late Joseph P. and Josephine E. Ambrosiano. Loving sister of Nick (Betty) Ambrosiano. Beloved aunt of Maria (the late Steve) Meyer and Joe (Pam) Ambrosiano. Dear great-aunt of Nicholas Meyer, Jacob and Josh Ambrosiano. Also survived by numerous godchildren, cousins and friends. Died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Age 92. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31st from 9:00 - 10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Jude Church 5924 Bridgetown Road (45248). Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice or to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
