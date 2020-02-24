|
Virginia A. Walters
Cincinnati - (nee Vetter) Beloved wife of the late Howard "Bucky" Walters, loving mother of Kathleen (Barry) Maxwell, Karen Sue (Detlev Ohst) Wyenandt, Carolyn (David) Bussberg, Christine "Tina" (Dennis) Bell, John (Lisa) Walters, Kimberly (Kevin Bertram) Walters and the late Lawrence Walters, mother-in-law of Liz Walters, dear grandmother of Derrick, Bettina, Virginia, Laura, Jennifer, Lawrence, Angela, Devan, Rachael, Alexander, Tyler, Kristen, Charles and great-grandmother of Kaylee, Trenton, Coehn, Allison, Blake, Austin, Isabelle, Ian, Mason, Makayla and Atticus, dear sister of Marilyn (Bill) Vinson, Betty (late Robert) Stone and the late Dorothy (Ralph) Nobbe, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, February 28th 10AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020