Virginia Ann, O.S.F. Streit, Sr.
Oldenburg - Age 97 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg. Preceded in death by her parents Anna (Nee: Ley) and Frank Streit; sisters Mary Conover, Stella May, Georgiana Poeppelman and brothers Emery and John Streit. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Sr. Virginia taught at several schools in Indiana and Ohio, including St. Bonaventure, St. James, St. Aloysius and St. Bernard in Cincinnati. Visitation is Monday, August 5th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. with burial in the convent cemetery. For online condolences and complete notice to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019