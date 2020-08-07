Virginia "Ginny" BabbittSpringfield Township - Virginia "Ginny" Babbitt (nee Schram) Beloved wife of the late Clark Babbitt. Dear step mother of the late Nancy Homan. Grandmother of the late Vicki Babbitt and great grandmother of Misty Lynn. Dear friend of Janet Pecquet. Ginny was retired as a legal secretary for Pro-Seniors and was full of spirit and spunk. She loved watching the Reds and the Bengals. She also loved taking walks and spending time with her friends. Ginny passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at age 90 years. Funeral services will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Wednesday, August 12 at 1 PM. Burial will be held in Dayton National Cemetery on Thursday, August 13 at 2 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Condolences may be sent to