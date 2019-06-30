|
Virginia "Ginny" Berling (nee Steves)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Edward W. Berling, loving mother of Gary (Debbie) Berling and Vicki Berling, grandmother of Tori (Tim) Nienaber, Jared (Ashley) Ginter, Brittany (Mike) Ulrich, Stephen (Stacey) Berling and Michael (Emily) Berling, great grandmother of Maggie, Ella, Kinley, Harper, Jack, Finn and Harry. Aunt of Shirley (Tom) Gurley. Ginny graduated as an RN from Jewish Hospital and worked at AT&T for over 25 years. Ginny passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 98. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Friday, July 5 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to or the Junior Diabetes Foundation. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019