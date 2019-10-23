|
|
Virginia C. Reuteman
Deer Park - REUTEMAN
Virginia C. (nee Zwygart); Beloved wife of the late Harry Reuteman; Devoted mother of the late David Reuteman and Daryl Reuteman; Dear grandmother of David (Valerie) Reuteman, Christy Martini and Marisa Reuteman; Great grandmother of Dana (Anthony) Study, Hunter Martini, Sydney Reuteman, Niko Igbonegun and great-great grandmother of Liam Study; Sister of Irma Z. Ott and Frank "Rex Davis" Zwygart; Aunt of Terry (Sandra) Ott and Ron (Lynn) Ott; Passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the age of 95; Resident of Deer Park; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 from 12:30 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM with burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Maple Knoll Foundation, 11100 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 or Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019