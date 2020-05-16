Virginia Claire Brown
Virginia Claire Brown, 79, died May 12, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Virginia (Ginny) was born on March 3, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William and Louise Windholtz. As the sixth child out of ten, Ginny was known for her vibrant personality, kind heart and for being the family peacemaker.
Ginny is survived by the love of her life and best friend for over 44 years, Russell Brown. She was a loving and devoted mother to Jeffrey (Kelly) Brown and Kevin Brown and Michael and Richard Wesseller. Ginny was a doting grandma who loved reading and coloring with her beloved granddaughters Halle and Camden Brown. She was a caring sister to Shirley (Don) Miller, Mary Lou (Don) Elliott, William "Joe" (Erika) Windholtz, Don Windholtz, Tony (Mary) Windholtz, Janet (Greg) Morris, Roger (Gloria) Windholtz, Linda (Ray) Moore and Steve Windholtz. Ginny was an aunt, cousin and friend to many.
A celebration of life memorial will be established at a later date. Donations may be in Ginny's name to the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.