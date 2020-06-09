Virginia "Estelle" Driskill
Virginia "Estelle" Driskill

Harrison - (nee Bower) formerly of Melbourne, FL, age 96, passed away June 6, 2020, surrounded by devoted family. She was married for 65 years to the late Frank E Driskill. Preceded in death by children: Glenn E. Driskill & Bonnie Driskill Franklin. She was the loving mother of: Larry (Joni) Driskill, Jill (Jim) Ruthemeyer, Robin (George Tibedo) Driskill, Dean (Kelly Somers) Driskill, & in-laws: John Franklin & Eileen Driskill. Devoted Granny to 10 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers-in-law: Earl Driskill & Hyde Tucker. Estelle was a devoted member of Palmdale Presbyterian Church, The National Rosie the Riveter Association, & National Association of Retired Postal Inspectors (spouse.) During World War II Estelle worked at GE Philadelphia wiring electronic components for planes & ships as part of the war effort - a true "Rosie the Riveter." A graveside service will be held in September in Lynchburg, VA. Donations may be made to Palmdale Presbyterian Church, 684 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935. www.braterfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
