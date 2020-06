Virginia "Estelle" DriskillHarrison - (nee Bower) formerly of Melbourne, FL, age 96, passed away June 6, 2020, surrounded by devoted family. She was married for 65 years to the late Frank E Driskill. Preceded in death by children: Glenn E. Driskill & Bonnie Driskill Franklin. She was the loving mother of: Larry (Joni) Driskill, Jill (Jim) Ruthemeyer, Robin (George Tibedo) Driskill, Dean (Kelly Somers) Driskill, & in-laws: John Franklin & Eileen Driskill. Devoted Granny to 10 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers-in-law: Earl Driskill & Hyde Tucker. Estelle was a devoted member of Palmdale Presbyterian Church, The National Rosie the Riveter Association, & National Association of Retired Postal Inspectors (spouse.) During World War II Estelle worked at GE Philadelphia wiring electronic components for planes & ships as part of the war effort - a true "Rosie the Riveter." A graveside service will be held in September in Lynchburg, VA. Donations may be made to Palmdale Presbyterian Church, 684 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935. www.braterfh.com