Virginia E. Gertz
Reading - Virginia E. (Raffel) Gertz, 89 years old, passed Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ginny was a devoted and loving wife to the late Melvin G. Gertz for over 65 years. She was one of nine children of the late Frank and Minerva (Mofford) Raffel. Ginny was the last of her siblings to pass from this life. Ginny was born and raised on a farm in Gano, Ohio. She attended Saint John's Evangelical Church and Grade School in Olde West Chester and West Chester High School. Upon their marriage, Ginny and Mel lived in Reading, OH for about 11 years before building a home and relocating to Sharonville, OH where she resided for almost 57 years until being moved to the Alois Alzheimer's Center as the disease overtook her. Ginny raised her 7 children in Sharonville and is survived by 6 of them including: Melvin T. Gertz, (wife, Connie Greathouse Gertz), Linda Reinel, (husband, Steve), Julie Gertz, (deceased), Richard Gertz, (wife, Mary Lee Ernst Gertz), Tamson Lane, (husband, Randy), Mary Lichtenberg, (husband, James) and Joseph Gertz, (wife, Sharon Koenig Gertz). Ginny and Mel were the proud Grandparents of 20 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grandchildren. Ginny was a "Very Witty and Fun Loving" person, devoted to caring for her husband Mel their entire married life as well as her 7 children. Ginny was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Parish in Reading, OH following her marriage then joined the St. Michael's Parish upon moving to Sharonville. Following her husband's passing she moved back to Saints Peter & Paul Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family members only on Thursday, Oct. 15th at 10:00 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 330 West Vine Street, Reading Ohio 45215. Christian Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road (45249). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
