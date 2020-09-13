Virginia Groeschen



Virginia Groeschen, nee Benke, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, her son Mike (Gayle), her sisters Claire Hartman (Harry) and Jane Schilling (Albert).



She is survived by her son Mark (Mary Carol), daughter Susy Lange (David), and daughter-in-law Gayle. Also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 7 great, great grandchildren.



Virginia retired after 25 years from the position of school secretary at Grandview Elementary in Bellevue, Ky. She loved to sew and volunteered in the sewing room at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas for many years.



A burial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Carmel Manor.









