Virginia "Ginger" Honnerlaw
Cincinnati - Virgina A. "Ginger" (nee Schwind) beloved wife of the late Robert A. Honnerlaw. Loving mother of Janet A. Bender, Sharon L. (Jerry) Moore, Mary S. (Mike) Burdett, Robert J. (Linda), William A. (Patty), David A. Honnerlaw, and the late Ronald P and Ruth Ann Honnerlaw. Beloved grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jimmy Schwind, preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Ginger passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 1st 2020 at age 84. Visitation 12:00PM - 1:00 PM Monday December 7th at Spring Grove Funeral Home (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Road Sharonville, OH 45241. Funeral Service 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati
.