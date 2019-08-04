|
Virginia "Ginny" Hughes
Cincinnati - Virginia "Ginny" Hughes (nee Hathorn), beloved wife of the late James G. Hughes. Loving mother of Carolyn (the late Kenny) Roll, Jim (Janet) Hughes, Rick Hughes, Kathy (Rick) Wilking, and Dave Hughes. Devoted grandmother of Chris (Angie) Wilking, Tyler (Carey) Rothschild, Kelly (Andrew) Cush, Karyn Roll, Erika (Andy) Cale, Amy (Justin) Woods, Molly (William) Silvers, and A.J. (fiancée Jessica) Hughes. Doting great-grandmother of 14. Passed away Thursday, August 1st, 2019. Age 97. Visitation Fri. Aug. 9th, from 9AM-11AM in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Marian Room, 177 Siebenthaler Ave. (45215). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM in the Church proper. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Jeffrey G. Hoeh Memorial Fund, 5809 Gold Dust Drive, (45247) or to , P.O. Box 633597 (45263). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
