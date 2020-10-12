1/1
Williamsburg - Mary Virginia Hutchinson (nee Lefferson), age 96, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home with family by her side, beloved wife of the late Elton Hutchinson, loving mother of Janet (Bob) Jones, John Hutchinson, Jim (Pam) Hutchinson, Joyce (Joe) Mosher, Judy (her late husband Larry) Barker and Jeff Hutchinson, devoted sister of James (Helen) Lefferson, she was known as grandma to 76 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was one of the first volunteers at Clermont Mercy Hospital and a devoted wife and mother on their family farm where they've lived for 76 years. Services will be private but will be lived streamed on the Maham Funeral Home Facebook Page on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main Street, Mount Orab, Ohio 45154.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
