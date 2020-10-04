1/1
Virginia L. "Ginny" Stenken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia L. "Ginny" Stenken

Dayton - Virginia L. "Jinny" Stenken, (nee Whitehead), 98, of Dayton, passed away on October 2, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jinny was a retired Bookkeeper with Sears and Roebuck. She was the last surviving member of the Scatterbrains Club and was a member of the Ft. Thomas and Bellevue Seniors. Jinny enjoyed traveling with her husband and making crafts for the holidays. She also loved hosting family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles A. Stenken, her dear granddaughter, Molly Brickel, her sisters, Sr. Mary Isabella CDP, Rosemary Lotz, Ruth Baumann, and Bernice Hehman, and her brothers, James, Larry, and Ralph Whitehead. Jinny is survived by her daughters, Sr. Lynn Stenken CDP, Charlene (Edward) Brickel, and Janis (Paul) Obermeyer, her sons, Charles (Janice) Stenken, and Stephen (Sonya) Stenken, her brother Edward Whitehead, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Bernard Church in Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of Divine Providence 5300 St. Anne Dr. Melbourne, KY 41059. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved