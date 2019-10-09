Services
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church (Taylor Creek)
Virginia L. Strasser


1930 - 2019
Virginia L. Strasser Obituary
Virginia L. Strasser

West Harrison - Strasser, Virginia L. (nee Hughes), 89, died peacefully at her home on Oct 8,2019 in Bright,IN. Gini was born on Feb 8, 1930 to the late Josephine (Tobergta) and Edward Hughes. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles H. Strasser and her precious son Michael and her brother Edwin Hughes. She is survived by her loving children, Charles (Lynn) Strasser, Donna (Fred) Kuhlmann, Kathy (Alan) Wileman, Timothy (Duygu) Strasser & Mark Strasser. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by family and friends, especially her forever friend, Ethel Gerrety. Everyone who knew Gini knew her for her love of song, dance, art, baking, sewing but especially the love for her family. She will be truly missed by all. Thank You for joining us in celebrating her amazing life. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:30-10:30am at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Bernard Church (Taylor Creek). Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army, 114 E. Central Parkway, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Please join the family after the cemetery service at The Amvets Post 13, 515 S. State St. West Harrison, IN. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
