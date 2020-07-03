Virginia "Ginny" Lee (nee Applegate) Cole
Mariemont - Virginia "Ginny" Lee Cole (nee Applegate) of Mariemont, died Mon. June 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Wife of the late Captain Thomas Eugene Cole USMC, mother of the late Kimberly Ann Cole, dear grandmother of Lyte Cole and Faith Cole (Travis) Hall, great-grandmother of Paige Cole (her mother Natasha Underwood) and Eugene and Kimberly Hall. A Private Graveside Service was held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati
. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.