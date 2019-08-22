|
Virginia "Ginny" Leesemann
Loveland - Virginia "Ginny" Leesemann, (nee Flottemesch), of Montgomery, OH passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday August 19th. Beloved wife for 63 years of Henry Leesemann. Most loving mother of Greg (Marrietta), Julie (Dan) Schufreider, Dave and Henry "Chip" (Beth)Leesemann. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Kyle Fahey); Daniel (Megan), Christine (Steve Conway), and Carolyn Schufreider;Zachary ( Sandy Anderson), Ryan Hail, Jake, Katie, Logan and AJ Leesemann and Lauren (Zach) Sand. Great Grandmother to Owen Dan and Henry Fahey. Dear sister to the late Bob Flottemesch. Ginny was raised in Kenwood and attended Regina High School. She was dedicated to her family and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Siesta Key Florida was a special place to her and her husband, where they had many great experiences and created special family memories. Ginny was a wonderful wife to Henry, a loving mother to her four children, the proudest Grandmother you would ever meet and a dear friend to all who had the good fortune to know her. She will be greatly missed. Visitation: Friday August 23rd from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Funeral Mass: Immediately following the visitation at 10:00 a.m. at The Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Internment: Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019