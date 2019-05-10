Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
814 Hawthorne Avenue
Virginia M. Besl

Cincinnati - Virginia M. Besl, age 89, passed away May 8, 2019 at Twin Towers, surrounded by her family. She was born June 10, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Maida (nee Eiler) Merz. She married her husband, the late Frank E. "Hank" Besl, on June 9, 1951, one day after graduating from University of Cincinnati with a degree in Classics . She was a Fulbright scholar in Greece, and returned there `many times throughout her life.

Virginia and Frank raised their family in Mt. Airy, where she served several terms on Mt. Airy Town Council . She is survived by her seven children, Mary "Frankie" Huff of Earlysville Va., Emily Besl (Ken Henry), Paul Besl (Wendy) of Rock Hill S.C., John Besl (Dee), Jim Besl (Jan), Ted Besl (Leslie) and Betsy Besl, as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 814 Hawthorne Avenue.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 10, 2019
