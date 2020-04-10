Services
Virginia M. Deerwester (nee Brondhaver, Shannon) (1924-2020): She never met a stranger. Originally of Amelia, OH, "Jinny" passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, 4/5/20 in Hudson, FL. Beloved mother of Jacque Loveall of Trinity, FL and James Deerwester of Kalamazoo, MI, she is also survived by 2 grandchildren John S. Deerwester and Josie Dickinson, as well as 2 great-grandchildren Luca and Lydia Dickinson. She will be laid to rest in Arlington Memorial Gardens, in Mt. Healthy, Ohio. There will be a memorial celebration of her life at a later date. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
