Virginia M. (Jinny) Holtmeier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia (Jinny) M. Holtmeier

Montgomery - Virginia (Jinny) M. Holtmeier, 83 passed away June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Holtmeier, devoted mother of Jeff, Gary, Leslie (Michael J. Wessels) and Vickie, Dear sister of Barbara M. Holmes and late brother Theodore Mortensen, grandmother to Alex (Kendall Pelander), Zack and Grant Holtmeier and expected great grandson, Arthur Thomas.

For more please visit

www.VirginiaHoltmeier.com

Visitation begins at 11 with eulogy and celebration of life at 12:30 on June 23rd at Strawser Funeral Home in Blue Ash.In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute Bob and Sandy Heimann Endowed Chair in Research and Education of Alzheimer's Disease Fund. Mail to: UC Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati OH 45219 or https://foundation.uc.edu/donate






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved