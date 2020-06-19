Virginia (Jinny) M. Holtmeier
Montgomery - Virginia (Jinny) M. Holtmeier, 83 passed away June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Holtmeier, devoted mother of Jeff, Gary, Leslie (Michael J. Wessels) and Vickie, Dear sister of Barbara M. Holmes and late brother Theodore Mortensen, grandmother to Alex (Kendall Pelander), Zack and Grant Holtmeier and expected great grandson, Arthur Thomas.
For more please visit
www.VirginiaHoltmeier.com
Visitation begins at 11 with eulogy and celebration of life at 12:30 on June 23rd at Strawser Funeral Home in Blue Ash.In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute Bob and Sandy Heimann Endowed Chair in Research and Education of Alzheimer's Disease Fund. Mail to: UC Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati OH 45219 or https://foundation.uc.edu/donate
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.