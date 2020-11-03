1/1
Virginia M. Lohr
Virginia M. Lohr

Mt. Healthy, OH - Virginia M. Lohr (nee Naegele) Beloved wife of the late Delbert Lohr for over 71 years. Dear mother of Susan M. (Jack H.) Wieland and the late Jim (Tia) Lohr. Loving grandmother of Mike (Monica) Wieland, Jeff (Shannon) Wieland, Erin (Corey) McKinney, Jon (Kyra) Lohr, Jennifer (Bill) Faulconer and great grandmother of Mackenzie Wieland, Micah Wieland, Maya Wieland, Cody Wieland, Rayna Wieland, Cree McKinney, Zuri McKinney, Myla McKinney, Savanna Faulconer, Ian Faulconer, Ayden Lohr and Avery Lohr. Devoted sister of Nancy Klenk, George Naegele and the late Marie, Shirley, Mary, Irvin "Bud", Donald and Jackie. Virginia was a longtime resident of Mt. Healthy, living many years on Struble Road and along with her husband, Delbert, owned Lohr Hardware. Passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Age 99 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, November 14 from 9 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, the Children's Heart Association of Cincinnati or the Pink Ribbon Girls. Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
