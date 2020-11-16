Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia M. Vincent



Virginia M. Vincent, loving wife of the late Joseph Vincent, loving mother of Carol (Jim) McLeod, Joseph (Barbara) and Richard (Maria) Vincent, she is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Died Nov. 15, 2020 at age 96. Funeral services will be held at T.P. White and Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Thursday Nov.19 at 6:00 PM. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5-6 PM.









