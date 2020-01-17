Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Marie (Nee' Jordan) Hewitt

Add a Memory
Virginia Marie (Nee' Jordan) Hewitt Obituary
Virginia Marie (nee' Jordan) Hewitt

Virginia Marie (nee' Jordan) Hewitt, age 92, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was the cherished daughter of the late Floyd and Marie Jordan, beloved mother of Stephen (Shirley Ritter) Hewitt and Laura (Steven) Zuiderveen and dear sister of Jean Jordan Hileman, the late William Jordan, and the late Floyd Jordan. Virginia was an Elementary School teacher. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 8 PM at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford OH 45150, where family and friends will be received from 6 PM until the hour of service. Committal Services will be private. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -