Virginia R. "Ginny" Buechel
Colerain Twp. - Virginia Rose "Ginny" Buechel (nee McDaniel) Beloved wife of the late Frank Buechel. Dear mother of James Buechel and mother in law of Donna (Noland) Buechel. Loving grandmother of Jaime (Michael) Cristensen and great grandmother "Mawmaw Dodo" of Zander Cristensen. Devoted sister of John (Santa) McDaniel and the late Charles (Lillian) McDaniel and Lillian Stoeppel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Age 91 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday, April 3 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:15 AM. Memorials may be directed to or . Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020